As budget season approaches, the Wharton County Commissioner’s Court is scheduled to hold its first budget workshop Monday, along with discussing maintenance to county property.
With the deadline for the appraisal district to certify the tax roll just days away from a July 25 deadline, taxing entities are working on preparing their budgets for the upcoming year to fund their annual operations.
Wharton County currently collects $0.39056 per $100 dollars of taxable value which means a homeowner with a 100,000 dwelling would owe $390.56 in property taxes to the county to pay for road maintenance, drainage and funding the sheriff’s office among other services.
While this is just the first round of public talks, there are some possibilities that officials are looking at for the new budget.
“We have no new information. (We’re) waiting on figures from the tax office. I would anticipate the (No-New-Revenue tax) rate will go down as appraisals increase. We will continue to try and fund a few patrol cars. Indigent defense costs continue to rise. Our employee health insurance is going up. We increased insurance benefits for retirees,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said before adding plans will be set in August as the final tax roles are finished.
Despite the tax rate’s likely decrease, it may not lower county resident’s overall tax bill as the increase in home evaluations could outpace the decreasing tax rates.
Brought before the court by Judge Spenrath, commissioners are also scheduled to discuss changes being made to the Wharton County Storage Facility No. 2, 110 E. Burleson in Wharton. The commissioners are set to discuss a request for proposals for a construction manager at risk for the site as well as using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
Also before the commissioners are:
• A proposal from the Wharton Economic Development Corporation to make improvements to the Wharton County Courthouse Gazebo.
• Use of county property for 15th Annual Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair in October.
• Accepting a donation of tactical equipment from the Everyday Heroes non-profit organization.
• Taking action to purchase six vehicles for the Wharton County Sheriff’s office.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday July 24 at the Wharton County Commissioners’ Courtroom, 309 E. Milam in Wharton, with time reserved for public comments.
