School board approves tax breaks for solar farms

The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees granted 10-year tax breaks to two solar farms at the board’s monthly meeting Oct. 20.
The appraised value limitations – often referred to as Chapter 313 agreements – were granted following two public hearings, one for each company, led by the district’s attorney Michelle Morris. Receiving the tax breaks are San Antonio-based OCI SunRoper LLC. and North Carolina-based Erin Solar LLC. No one from the public spoke at either hearing.
Morris explained to the board that OCI SunRoper stands to gain $3.2 million in tax savings over the course of the agreement, and Erin Solar $3.375 million. She noted there are significant benefits to the school district as well.
Through the agreement, both companies will see their portion of the district’s Maintenance and Operations tax capped at $30 million in property value for the 10 years. OCI SunRoper is projected to be worth $127 million and Erin Solar $131 million.
They will still pay the full Interest and Sinking (debt) tax to the district. She said both companies have agreed to refund 35% of their savings back to the district.
Additionally, the state has a program to where districts offering a tax break like this can receive a revenue protection payment, which is designed to make up the lost revenue to the district. Whatever the state fails to make up, the companies will reimburse, which she said is expected to be about a $1 million payment in the first year.
Morris said the Erin Solar agreement is set to start in the 2024-25 school year and OCI SunRoper in 2028-29, assuming the project is built. She told the Wharton Journal-Spectator the company is in the process of getting agreements in place before settling on a site and could go elsewhere, though she didn’t think that likely.
She said there are two other solar farms with agreements in place with WISD – AP Solar, which started in 2020, and Gulf Star Power, which started in 2021. She said she will come before the board in December with two more solar farms and one wind farm, each seeking the tax break.
Morris said the deals need to be in place by the end of December when the state’s current reimbursement program expires unless the Legislature renews it when it meets next year.
On a side note, Morris reported to the trustees that the way is clear for the district to close on a deal to sell the historic Hopper Elementary School (also known as Stephen F. Austin) to developer David Bowlin of A2J Holdings for $500,000. She said they are waiting on final approval from the General Land Office to transfer an $8.75 million Disaster Recovery Affordable Rental Program grant from the school district to Bowlin.
The grant is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is administered through GLO for the purpose of providing affordable rental housing to communities such as Wharton that were severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Morris said she anticipates that closing will take place before Thanksgiving.
