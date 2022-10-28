School board approves tax breaks for solar farms

Wharton ISD attorney Michelle Morris, right, explains terms of a tax break for two solar farms to members of the WISD Board of Trustees at their meeting Oct. 20.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees granted 10-year tax breaks to two solar farms at the board’s monthly meeting Oct. 20.

The appraised value limitations – often referred to as Chapter 313 agreements – were granted following two public hearings, one for each company, led by the district’s attorney Michelle Morris. Receiving the tax breaks are San Antonio-based OCI SunRoper LLC. and North Carolina-based Erin Solar LLC. No one from the public spoke at either hearing.

