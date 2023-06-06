Newspaper welcomes new sales staff

The Wharton Journal-Spectator has two new sales staff members ready to serve customers. Pictured from the left are Elaina Fuentes-Wetz, retail advertising sales manager; and Marti Jackson, classified advertising manager.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton Journal-Spectator has a new sales staff ready to serve the needs of advertisers and subscribers.

Marti Jackson joined the newspaper on Feb. 27 as the classified advertising manager. Elaina Fuentes-Wetz became the retail advertising sales manager on May 22.

