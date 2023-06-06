Newspaper welcomes new sales staff

The Wharton Journal-Spectator has a new sales staff ready to serve the needs of advertisers and subscribers.
Marti Jackson joined the newspaper on Feb. 27 as the classified advertising manager. Elaina Fuentes-Wetz became the retail advertising sales manager on May 22.
Jackson was born in Houston and has lived in Wharton the last 22 years. She is married to Troy Jackson and has two children, Tyler Bennetsen and Taylor Bennetsen. Jackson has worked various customer service and accounting jobs and has been very active in the community. She is a former Little League president, Fraternal Order of the Eagles president, and volunteer with sporting events in the Wharton ISD.
Fuentes-Wetz is a Wharton native and lives here with her boyfriend Nicholas Niemeier. Her previous experience includes working as a makeup artist, retail cosmetics sales manager, and as a human resources coordinator in the oil and gas industry in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.