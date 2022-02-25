GLO backs developer in dispute over redeveloping old school

In the ongoing debate between a developer and a local historical group over preservation of the former Hopper Elementary School, the Texas General Land Office has come down on the side of the developer.
At stake is an $8.75 million Disaster Recovery Affordable Rental Program grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that is administered through the General Land Office (GLO) for the purpose of providing affordable rental housing to communities such as Wharton that were severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Initially in 2018, the Wharton ISD, which still owns the property, sought a grant to create rental housing for teachers. The grant was written by Laura Clemons. When it was determined the school district had no business operating rentals, Clemons invited developer David Bowlin of A2J Holdings to come on board the project. At the end of 2019, the Wharton County Heritage Partnership (WCHP) was formed with a focus of preserving the building. The original proposal had an option for the school’s demolition, but that plan has changed several times.
In 2020, Bowlin went under contract with the Wharton ISD to buy the property for $500,000 and move forward with the project. Members of the WCHP have vigorously opposed the plan, saying the housing could be built on other property in town and the historic school could be refurbished for educational and community purposes. They have offered to buy the property for $150,000.
Bowlin has argued that the housing site cannot be moved from the school and the GLO has confirmed that in an email to the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
“This project was conditionally awarded $8,747,100. Should the project not move forward, the next project would be conditionally awarded and reviewed for eligibility,” said Brittany Eck, the GLO’s Director of Communications for Community Development and Revitalization. “There are currently 14 projects for a total of $158,115,749 in requests that remain on the waitlist.”
She said the GLO has reviewed and rejected the proposals made by the WCHP.
“In accordance with federal regulations, alternative sites can be considered if there is an environmental issue with the proposed site prohibiting its use. As a part of the federally regulated environmental clearance process, the GLO has reviewed all alternative sites proposed by relevant stakeholders (individuals other than the applicant), but none were more suitable for this type of development than the proposed site for various eligibility reasons,” Eck said.
“These reasons included proposed land tracts not being owned by the applicant or for sale by the current owner, residing in a flood plain, and not meeting federal affirmatively furthering fair housing requirements,” she continued.
Eck said this part of Texas received $37.6 million in available HUD grant funds for rebuilding rental units. The GLO received applications totaling $195.7 million in project requests. Currently $28.8 million is under contract for eligible projects, not including Wharton’s.
Additionally, Bowlin shared a letter from Heather Lagrone, Senior Deputy Director for Community Development and Revitalization at the GLO, who said the Affordable Rental Program “requires that a project remain at its original address in order to maintain priority for funding. A change in project site will have negative consequences on the priority of the application to receive funding in the overall applicant pool. An application with a new site will be placed at the bottom of the list of eligible applicants since the program has been conducted on a first come, first serve basis. All program funds are currently exhausted.”
Bowlin also shared a letter from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation which states that HUD rules do not prohibit the project from being relocated. As grant administrators, however, the GLO made it clear Wharton would lose the grant if the site changes.
Bowlin and Clemons hosted an open house at the school (once called Stephen F. Austin Elementary School) on Feb. 19 to let the public see the facility and learn more about their plans. That prompted Jeffrey Blair of the WCHP to take out a full-page advertisement in the Journal-Spectator to refute Bowlin’s claims and to state the case for the WCHP and Wharton County Historical Commission.
In the ad he states the school is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Preservation Texas’ 2021 Most Endangered Places in Texas, and is among the 33 finalists for the National Trust’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in America for 2022.
“All of these submissions have been done by Wharton County Heritage Partnership (WCHP) and Wharton County Historical Commission, not by the developer or grant-writer. It is not the school’s condition or fleas that endanger it. It’s the redevelopment that will result in the loss of this much-needed educational facility,” the ad says.
The ad goes on to say, “The reason the school is endangered is that a slick-talking grant-writer and non-resident Austin developer have presented a plan that will:
• provide housing – but at the expense of a much-needed educational facility,
• include a ‘kids’ café’ – but in close proximity to tenants’ living spaces, and
• honor the school’s history but in an apartment building where the community will not have access.”
In an interview with the Journal-Spectator, Bowlin accused the WCHP of spreading “misinformation and lies.”
“We could have had housing already if they weren’t so persistent,” Bowlin said.
He said he was the one who got the school listed on the National Register of Historic Places so the building would be protected from demolition.
“It’s going to be restored magnificently,” he said.
Bowlin said the building will be restored to its 1935 original appearance on the exterior. On the interior, classrooms will be converted to apartments. Other homes will be built on the grounds outside the school. He said half will be income restricted and the rest will be market rate.
At a Wharton City Council meeting in January, the question was asked if the two sides had ever gotten together to seek a compromise. Bowlin said he sent Blair and email the next day offering one of the 1990s buildings on the grounds to be used for classrooms by the WCHP for $1 a year. Blair turned it down.
“We have no interest in sharing the 4,000 (square foot) building you are suggesting. Our proposed plans for 500 Abell Street include the entire campus and improvements,” Blair replied. “We support your receiving the HUD/GLO grant to build affordable housing in Wharton. We’ve offered to help you with the steps necessary to find and develop appropriate sites within the City of Wharton. What we object to is repurposing the SFA school and its playgrounds for housing. The historic significance of the school and campus compel us to work toward its preservation.”
Bowlin said his is the only one of 82 approved projects that has not started yet. He blamed interference by the historic groups for causing the delays. He said he anticipates having HUD and GLO approval to move forward within a month or so.
“It’s going to be a long process … they will fight it but they can’t stop it,” he said.
