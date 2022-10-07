National Night Out draws big crowd

Wharton VFD firefighter Anthony Solis helps youngsters squirt a firehose during National Night Out on Tuesday at Wharton County Community College.

 Photo by Kristy Quijas

Local first responders celebrated National Night Out with a large crowd Tuesday in the parking lot at Wharton County Junior College.

“The National Night Out was a huge success as always,” Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “We had several hundred people that showed up. We had several partners that were on location.”

