National Night Out draws big crowd

Local first responders celebrated National Night Out with a large crowd Tuesday in the parking lot at Wharton County Junior College.
“The National Night Out was a huge success as always,” Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “We had several hundred people that showed up. We had several partners that were on location.”
There was food, music, and activities for the public to enjoy.
“All the public safety entities were out there, police, fire, EMS for the City of Wharton,” Lynch said. “And the kids came out. We had face painting, we had show-and-tell on all the vehicles for the police, fire, and EMS. It’s just great fellowship to get out and visit with each other and see each other.”
Lynch said there was a lot of food served during the event.
“Los Cucos donated a lot of food. PepsiCo was out there. Food-wise we cooked hot dogs and hamburgers; Little Caesars donated pizza,” he said. “So there was absolutely no food leftover whenever all the hamburgers and all the hot dogs and pizza were properly served and eaten.”
Lynch noted that there is another community project coming up soon involving the police department.
“We have the Blue Santa project starting to ramp up. So we’ve got a fundraiser coming up on that,” he said.
A pork steak lunch for $10 a plate will be held Oct. 27 at the Wharton Civic Center.
Lynch said events like these help strengthen relationships between his department and the community.
“We are very, very fortunate to have such a good relationship with the community. Of course, we have to earn it every single day,” he said. “And our city leadership is very supportive. I think a lot of our relationship with the community is the fact of our outreach. And it’s been very successful for us.”
