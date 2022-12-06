Murder trial postponed

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield in the 329th Judicial District Court of Wharton County was postponed Friday by the 13th Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi to give Satterfield’s defense team time to obtain additional DNA and ballistics testing.
Satterfield is accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018. The trial was supposed to have gotten under way Friday, Dec. 2, in Judge Randy Clapp’s courtroom, but was postponed until Monday at 9 a.m. due to a writ of mandamus filed with the appellate court since Clapp had denied motions concerning DNA and ballistics.
Clapp said Friday unless he was “overruled by a higher authority,” the trial would begin Monday. A date for the trial to now begin is not known.
“The stay will remain in place until the appellate court makes a ruling,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Tuesday.
According to the 13th Court’s calendar, a response is due from the district attorney’s office on Dec. 12. Miscellaneous motion(s) are set for Dec. 15.
Satterfield, 41, stands accused of shooting and killing Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton, then transporting their bodies to a field in East Wharton County near Burr. Their skeletal remains were found in a burn pit.
The family of three went missing sometime after June 10, 2018, which was the last time Francis Rivera, Maya’s mother, saw her daughter and her family alive, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported the murders happened sometime on June 13, 2018. The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield on June 14 on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the June 16 discovery of the family’s burned bodies off Floyd Road outside of Burr.
In justifying his appeal, lead defense attorney Brian Lacour wrote: “This is particularly necessary as Henry Floyd … has admitted he carries and owns a .38 caliber pistol. As the Court is aware, at the present time, Counsel does not have access to a lab accredited to do the independent testing of these casings and the trial should (not) be continued until that testing can occur with an accredited lab so that testing is admissible.
“Mr. Satterfield requests this Court to order Mr. Floyd to turn over his .38 caliber pistol, so that it may be tested and compared to the new .38 caliber shell casings newly purported to have been found in the burn pit where the bones were found.”
Lacourt went on to say, “By denying this testing the Respondent (Clapp) is violating a clearly established right that Relator (Satterfield) is entitled to enjoy prior to being on trial for his very life.”
Individual voir dire (jury selection) was completed Nov. 20 and a final jury panel of 12, with four alternates, was seated Dec. 1. However, the jury will not be sworn in until the trial begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.