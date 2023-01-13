Second verse, same as the first.
And the third.
Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch went before the Wharton City Council Monday night to request approval for three community events coming up in town. The council unanimously approved them almost as fast as he could ask. The council went on to unanimously rubberstamp the rest of the agenda, ending the meeting in less than 20 minutes. (The speedy actions may have had to do with a lack of controversy or the fact that the college football championship game was being played that night.)
The first item Lynch presented was the fifth annual Cops ’N Rodders Car Show to be held April 29 at the Wharton Civic Center. He asked the council to waive all rental fees for the civic center, allowing spectators to use the civic center’s restrooms, allowing food trucks and waiving permit fees, allowing consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoor at the civic center, allowing the police to do street closures at the venue, having the city provide trash containers and bags, and having the street sweeper clean the lot the day before the event.
“Greetings, Mayor (Tim Barker), Council, Mr. Pace (City Manager Joseph Pace), same as last year,” he said.
In his memo to council, Lynch said the event is a successful outreach program for the police department and it attracts registrants from northeast Houston to southwest Victoria.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to showcase our city,” he wrote.
The second event council approved was The United Forces Collector’s Convention the police department is putting on with Alpha Comics.
“Again, we are always looking for outside-of-the-box ways of community outreach and we believe that this event, partnering with a local entity, is an awesome way to showcase our city,” Lynch said.
Slated for Saturday, April 1, at the civic center, the event would, “bring together fans and collectors of comic books, sports cards, movie memorabilia, vintage clothing, and much, much more,” Lynch said in his memo. He also asked for similar waiver of fees, food trucks, etc.
“Proceeds from the event will benefit local veterans, veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey Veteran’s Center, and the Wharton PD Blue Santa Project,” Lynch wrote.
The third event approved was the inaugural Touch-A-Truck event to be held Saturday, March 4, at Riverfront Park.
“We’re partnering with the Pilot Club,” Lynch said. “It’s been a dream for about a year and a half of getting this together and I think it’s gonna be an awesome thing for our kids.”
Lynch asked for the usual waivers and street closures for the event.
“This free event will bring together a multitude of public safety, utility, and construction vehicles for children to ‘hands-on’ and become familiar with,” he wrote.
Elections
The council adopted a resolution approving a joint election agreement with the Wharton County Elections Department to run the May 6 city election. Up for election for two-year terms are councilmembers Clifford Jackson (Place 1), Terry Freese (Place 3), and Russell Machann (Place 5).
In other action
Other actions by the council include:
• Approving an agreement with Prudentia, Inc., for billing and collection for the emergency medical services department;
• Renewed an agreement with Civicplus to handle the city’s ordinances;
• Authorized submission of a grant to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. “This set aside program provides funding for improvement to mobility for non-motorized uses and mitigates congestion by providing transportation and Safe Routes to School. If you remember, we currently have a Safe Routes to School project currently in progress right now,” said Finance Director Joan Andel;
• Approved a contract for services with Magnolia-based Ardurra for a Downtown Master Plan, paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act – Federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund; and
• Adopted a resolution to ask the state legislature to provide matching funds for federal rail programs. “TxDOT does not currently have an allocation from the state legislature to provide matching funds for federal rail grants. Texas is missing out on billions of dollars in potential rail grants,” said Joshua Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.