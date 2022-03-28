Wharton County Junior College will host a career fair for students and the community on Wednesday, March 30, at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, the event will enable participants to interact with various businesses and companies in the hopes of obtaining full-time and part-time positions. Employers attending the event include Allstate, Tenaris, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Wharton Independent School District, Wharton Police Department, the YMCA of Greater Houston and many more.
Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. For more information, visit the academic advising page on the college’s website, wcjc.edu. For questions or resume assistance, contact the Career and Transfer Center at advising@wcjc.edu.
