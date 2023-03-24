El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson is resigning his post effective April 7, and city council is expected to approve an interim department leader on Monday.
Williamson, a 23-year veteran of the force, became police chief Nov. 1, 2020, when Chief Terry Stanphill retired.
“I would like to thank the city council and citizens for their support over the years. It makes our job a lot easier having people that back the police department ... It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the citizens of El Campo,” Williamson said in his Thursday, March 23, resignation letter.
Williamson will become the police chief in Lockhart, a city east of San Marcos with a population of 14,379 and a lower than average crime rate.
“My wife, Stacie, took a job in New Braunfels back in August. We had always planned to retire to the Hill Country. This opportunity presented itself, so she took it with my encouragement. At that point, I began looking for work in the area. We didn’t plan to make the move so soon, but it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” Williamson said.
City Manager Courtney Sladek said Friday, “Chief Williamson will certainly be missed. He led the department with integrity and was instrumental in their reaccreditation. Williamson, a 23-year employee, left a lasting impact on all whom he encountered. Most notably, his relationships with others made him a remarkable chief.”
Under Williamson, the city’s police force re-doubled its community engagement efforts including town-hall meetings last year.
“We got good input from the community and began working on the issues that were brought to our attention. We continue our annual citizen surveys as another avenue for feedback,” Williams said, adding officers work with civic and youth organizations as well.
“We began monthly meetings with the school district, Wharton County Pastors Against Crime and the Crisis Center to get issues addressed as they arose throughout the year. We also began meeting with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and Wharton PD to share information, collaborate on training, and work on issues together.
“Another accomplishment I am proud of was becoming accredited for the third time through the Texas Police Chief’s Association,” Williamson said.
A closed door executive session is planned during Monday’s meeting with a vote for the appointment of an interim chief expected when council returns to open session.
The city will post the job position and seek applications, Sladek said, before any final decision is rendered.
“The citizens of El Campo have a police department they can be proud of. The men and women of ECPD are dedicated to serving the community and making it a better place to live. I have been honored to have worked with them all. I’d also like to thank the community for their support over the years,” Sladek said.
