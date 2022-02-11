Four file for school board election

As of Friday morning, four candidates have applied for a place on the May 7 Wharton ISD General Election for Board of Trustees Positions 3 and 4. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The following have submitted their applications:
Position 3:
Ann Witt
Steven Roberts
Jim Smith
Position 4:
Doris Houseworth Teague.
