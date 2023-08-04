Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bipartisan bills into law Wednesday that enhanced penalties for perpetrators of illegal street racing, providing law enforcement and prosecutors additional tool to address the crimes.
The bills, HB 1442 and HB 2899, were passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and were signed by Abbott at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth.
“Illegal street racing has become a growing problem, and Texas law enforcement needs new tools to curb illegal street racers whose activities threaten the very safety of everyone around them,” Abbott said in a release. “Together, we are ensuring Texas remains a law and order state and that our law enforcement has the tools they need to secure our streets.”
HB 1442 provides law enforcement and prosecutors additional tools to go after organized street racing and street takeovers in Texas, as well as elicit more substantial consequences for those guilty of said crimes.
The legislation was introduced by state representative Ann Johnson (D-TX 134) and state senator Paul Bettencourt (R-TX 7).
HB 2899 allows immediate removal of vehicles used in street racing, or other reckless driving exhibition, from the road for the safety of other drivers. The bill removes the current requirement that a vehicle be impounded only if there was property damage or someone suffered bodily injury and instead allows impounding if the owner is charged with racing on a highway or reckless driving exhibition.
State representative Mihaela Plesa (D- TX 70) and state senator Bob Hall (R-TX 2) co-sponsored the legislation.
Reckless driving exhibition is defined as when an operator of a motor vehicle, on a highway or street and in the presence of two or more persons assembled for the purpose of spectating the conduct, intentionally either breaks the traction of the vehicle’s rear tires, spins the vehicles rear tires continuously or steers the vehicle in a manner that intentionally initiates rotation.
