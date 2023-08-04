Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bipartisan bills into law Wednesday that enhanced penalties for perpetrators of illegal street racing, providing law enforcement and prosecutors additional tool to address the crimes.

The bills, HB 1442 and HB 2899, were passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and were signed by Abbott at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.