Former school placed on National Register of Historic Places

Although the Wharton County Heritage Partnership is holding onto just a glimmer of hope that it can purchase and preserve the former Minnie Hopper Elementary School as an educational facility, it does take pride in having the building listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
That designation was handed down on Feb. 1. It assures that the shell of the building will be preserved, whether the WCHP is successful with its desire to preserve the building or if developer David Bowlin moves forward with plans to turn it into a housing complex.
WCHP member Jeffrey Blair said the process of getting the school listed on the National Register was educational.
“I didn't know the history of the building. … I didn't know when it was built. I certainly didn't know about the Little School of the 400. And about integration. You know, I was just a white kid growing up in a segregated town and didn't know the significance of that,” Blair said.
One of the historic educational aspects of the school was its role in integration. It was a Little School of the 400, which was a program in Texas to teach Spanish-speaking children 400 English words before they entered kindergarten. Blair said it was the first school in Wharton to be integrated during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
The historical commission submitted the application for placement on the register, but it was returned for more information in June of 2020. Blair said the effort to place the building on the National Register began in 2018 after his wife, Pat Blair, who is chair of the Wharton County Historical Commission, was notified that Wharton ISD wanted to use federal funds to tear down the building and build housing.
The school district applied for a grant from the Texas General land Office to build housing for teachers on the site. It was later determined that the district shouldn’t be in the real estate business, so Bowlin contracted to buy the property and convert it into housing units while building additional houses on the grounds. That effort is still going forward despite opposition from the WCHP, which made a much lower counter offer to buy the property from the school district.
“The National Trust (for Historic Preservation) sent the application back to Pat, as the historical commission, and asked for more information, asked for things to be expanded,” Blair said. “And we were still in the discovery phase of trying to learn everything we could about the school … when the first submission came back. They wanted more information about the Mexican-American integration story.”
About that time the WCHP was formed as a non-profit organization. Both historical organizations, essentially consisting of the same people, began research into the school’s history.
“They wanted more information on the Mexican-American integration story. And we just didn't have the whole story. It just took a lot of digging and talking to lots of folks. It’s a team effort,” Blair said.
He discovered that the Saturday Evening post did a story on the school in 1952. He learned of several important people who went through the school.
“David Vela, retired acting director of the National Park Service, went to school there and played there on the playgrounds, and … it seems to me that he this was the playground or place where all races could come together and play and not be pushed into different categories. So he said the playgrounds were important to him,” Blair said.
Blair also went to the school back when it was known as Stephen F. Austin Elementary School. Sometime later Wharton ISD renamed its schools after the streets they were located on, so it became Abell Street Elementary School. It was renamed again after longtime principal Minnie Mae Hopper. It was closed in 2009, but Head Start and special education classes continued to meet there until last year.
Bowlin has said in a number of public meetings that he is pleased with the listing on the National Register and has promised to restore the exterior to its original condition. He said every effort will be made to preserve as many of the historic aspects of the school as possible. He said he has worked on several historic projects in the state, including the Alamo.
Blair said the WCHP would like to see the interior preserved and put back into use as an educational facility, but admits that chances of that happening are slim and declining.
The placement of the school on the National Register makes it the 32nd property in Wharton County to be on the list. Of those, 30 happened on March 18, 1993, when Wharton’s historic district was created. The other was the Wharton County Courthouse in 1991.
