Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Christene Garza

Christene Garza
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 3
My name is Christene Garza, and I am running for Wharton ISD Board of Trustees, Position # 3. I am a life-long resident of Wharton County and I have called Wharton my home for over 30 years. I have worked in the appraisal industry for 16 years, currently holding a position as a litigation appraiser.
My husband, Christopher Garza, is also a life-long resident of Wharton and a 1998 Wharton High School graduate. We have raised three Wharton High School graduates, we have three more children that will graduate from Wharton High School in the coming years, and we have four granddaughters that are students within Wharton School District. We are invested and rooted here in Wharton.
I have served our community and youth through volunteering and helping in several ministries for over 15 years. I have also had the privilege of being an Ambassador for WISD. I passionately believe in serving others when given the opportunity.
“Why are you seeking this position?”
I am seeking to fill the seat of Position #3 on the WISD School Board for the children.
My slogan is: “Our Children, Our Teachers, Our Community, Our Future.”
Our children’s education is first: Equip our children with the knowledge, skills and discipline that it will take for them to be successful beyond high school.
Our Teachers and Leadership: Equip our teachers with encouragement and leadership training. Give them the tools and support they need to teach and encourage their students.
Our Community: Inspire parents and the community to be involved with our schools. I encourage you to support school events, volunteer and be involved by knowing your student’s personal activities and events within the school. If you need an understanding, ask the questions, meet the teachers or other leaders, and attend board meetings. We are all the community, and we should strive for a foundation of trust and unity. We can get there when we are involved and when we support each other.
Our Future: Our future is the children, and our future is everything you believe can happen for our schools. Education/curriculum, teachers, leadership, finances, training, involvement, service and unity.
I am confident that my experience in service and leadership will greatly benefit some of the most important individuals of our community, our children.
I appreciate the opportunity to be a voice for you and your children.
