The Wharton City Council will formally set its election and contract with the Wharton County Elections Department to run its election when the council meets Monday, Jan. 24, at City Hall.
Two of the items on the agenda are related to the May 7 election. The first is an ordinance that orders the election, setting the date, time, and place of the election, appointing election workers, and other related items. The second is the contract with the county to run the election.
Up for election this year are Wharton Mayor Tim Barker and the seats held by council members Steve Schneider, Don Mueller, and Alice Heard-Roberts. The deadline to file for election is Feb. 18.
Also on the agenda for council to consider on Monday are:
– A financial report for November and December;
– A request from Russell Baird to address council regarding Emerson Heights;
– Pay request No. 1 from Weisinger Inc. for the Wharton Well and Water Plant Contract No. 2 – well construction;
– A resolution approving amendment No. 1 for the Percheron Professional Service Agreement for the city on FM 1301 Extension Real Estate Support Services and authorizing the mayor to execute all documents related to the amendment;
– A resolution approving Change Order No. 2 with E Contractors for the Wharton Well and Water – Plant Project and authorizing the mayor to execute all documents;
– Receive a resolution from the Wharton Economic Development Corporation;
– Receive reports on grant programs and on-going projects;
– Appointments and resignations for city boards, commissions and committees;
– Reports from city boards, commissions and committees; and
– Reports from the city manager.
