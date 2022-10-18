Elderly man given 60 days to vacate trailer

A 74-year-old man who has been living in a travel trailer in town has been given 60 days by the Wharton City Council to find another place to stay.
Haywood Ross requested a third extension of an ordinance variance to stay in the trailer on his property at 517 Black St. Councilmember Clifford Jackson, who attends church with Ross, said the request was in contradiction with something he said at church.
“Let me ask you a question. Some, maybe a month or so ago, at church when we met, you indicated that you would want to live closer to your daughter and were trying to make efforts to move closer to her,” Jackson said. “Because I know that might have changed from what you initially thought when you first got the trailer. You were looking to build on your property. Now you’re looking to move closer to your daughter. Am I correct in saying that?”
“Well, my daughter, she’s a medical doctor, and there’s a Veterans Affairs clinic in Richmond, and of course, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Houston,” Ross answered. “And I’d like to be closer to my daughter and to those Veterans Affairs facilities. Because I’m 74 years old, and I’m not really ailing, except for I do have some disabilities.”
In presenting the item to the council at the Oct. 10 meeting, Gwyn Teves, the city’s director of planning and development, said that there are no infrastructure services at the property.
“The last I heard through the code enforcement department was that the services to get electricity and water, because he does have to have power lines running as well as plumbing run, that it was too costly.”
City Manager Joseph Pace requested that Ross come forward from the audience and speak for himself.
“I would like to have low profile on this but with the expiration of the variance looming I have to get rid of my trailer ... so I haven’t hooked up electricity, water, sewage. It’s difficult living like that, but I really don’t have a choice,” he said. “I tried to get an apartment here in Wharton but it didn’t work out and I feel like I’m trapped. Nonetheless, whatever it is... whatever you decree, I will follow.”
Ross was asked if he has tried to find another place to live.
“I’ve tried at this one apartment and I was really hopeful,” he said. “But one of the executives that is responsible for the apartment, he turned me down and I got a civil rights case pending against the management of the apartment. And it’s not that easy to get a place to stay these days.”
He said he has been living in the trailer of over a year.
“I felt like my living conditions should be much better .... I’m a pretty strong person, I think. And I’ve been over there on Black Street for over a year now. I don’t know what the future holds. I can’t I can’t put a finger on it,” he said.
The council has previously given Ross two extensions of the variance for the trailer (the last expiring on Feb. 10), but seeing that it was unlikely that a permanent residence would be established and he has made known his desire to move, the council voted to give him 60 more days to stay there.
The next item for consideration was also a request for a variance extension for a trailer, but this one was granted by the council. Faye Watson with the Wharton County Recovery Team asked for an extension of variance to use a travel trailer for temporary housing 1605 Goode St. The request was made on behalf of a client who is in the process of getting disability payments.
“They are working with (the client) at that location to get him his disability, however, it was denied and they are in the process of an appeal to find him other lodging,” Teves said.
Curtis Evans addressed the council on behalf of his sister, who is with the Wharton County Recovery Team.
“In filing a disability claim, many times you’re not approved at the initial file,” he said. “Sometimes it takes one or two extra additional attempts before that is approved. And so that’s where they’re at. You know, once that disability claim is approved, then (the client) would be eligible for the housing that he has applied for.”
City Attorney Paul Webb noted that the process is time consuming but felt it could be completed within six months. The council voted to grant a six-month extension.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a request by the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture to hold the Holiday Parade downtown on Tuesday, Nov. 22, along with the usual permits, street closures, and police services;
• Approved a request by Police Chief Terry Lynch to rescind an earlier action to auction a surplus vehicle and instead donate it to the Wharton County Junior College Law Enforcement Academy; and
• Approved a contract for repairs to the bay roof of the Emergency Medical Services building.
