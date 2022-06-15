The City of Wharton will hold a public hearing Thursday, June 16, regarding the newly released 2021 water quality report.
According to city officials, however, there isn’t anything in the water that residents should be worried about. Utility Superintendent Harold Matula said he rates Wharton’s water “as good or better” than other cities in the region.
“From a scale of one to 10, I rate it a nine,” he said.
The report, which is available on the city’s website, covers the 2021 calendar year. The report shows no violations of state water quality regulations. There are two violations noted at the end that have been corrected. The first was for copper and lead violations, which Matula said were “transcript errors” and not actual levels of copper and lead contaminates.
“We failed to test our drinking water for the contaminant and period indicated. Because of this failure, we cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during the period indicated,” the report says.
The second violation was a failure to report the first violation to the public.
Asked if there was anything that needed to be done to improve water quality or transmission, Matula said, “replace old cast iron and steel pipes and replace lead services.”
Anyone wishing to make comments or hear from city officials about the quality of drinking water should attend the public hearing Thursday at 5 p.m. at city hall, 120 E. Caney St., Wharton. They may also call 979-532-2491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.