Wharton Independent School District trustees voted Monday to not extend their superintendent’s contract.
The decision came after an executive session, leaving Superintendent Dr. Michael J. O’Guin with two years remaining on his original five-year contract.
“In a closed session, during evaluations, it was determined that Dr. O’Guin’s contract would not be renewed,” said Sherrell Speer, the board president, who chose to offer no reasons for the trustees’ decision and would not disclose how the board voted.
Currently on vacation until July 10, O’Guin responded to an email saying, “I have two years remaining on my contract with Wharton ISD. I plan to honor the remaining years of my contract and have no plans to resign.”
The embattled head of the district has faced challenges building bridges within the community as a result of student absenteeism, low test scores and disciplinary problems that included student fights with teachers and a stabbing on the high school campus.
“When I came to Wharton ISD, I discussed a five-year plan. I will continue to work on the things I outlined in the plan when I accepted the job,” O’Guin said.
Prior to making its decision, the board consulted with school district attorney from the Walsh Gallegos law firm, according to Speer.
“The meeting was adjourned without any discussion of my contract,” O’Guin said.
The board returned to open session prior to making its vote right, according to Speer who stated there were no members of the public in attendance.
Meeting minutes nor video stream recordings of the last two Wharton ISD sessions were not available at press time.
The Journal-Spectator has requested copies of both. Look to upcoming editions for continuing coverage of this event.
