A group of people is gathering together to play music from the Swing Era – music by people like Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, and others.
There is no age limit, the group is open to anyone that plays an instrument associated with a jazz or big band group. These instruments would be trumpet, trombone, saxophone, bass guitar, guitar, piano, and percussion. The group meets on the last Sunday of each month from 4-6 p.m. in the Fine Arts building room 133 on the Wharton County Junior College campus in Wharton.
Anyone interested in joining can drop in or contact Joe Waldrop at 979-532-6366 or text to 979-533-3473 for more information. There are no charges for being in the group. The next meeting is Sunday, April 24.
