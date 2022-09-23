Each year the Wharton Independent School District conducts three screening tests to see how students are progressing.
The beginning of year screener was reported on at the Sept. 15 school board meeting. It showed that in math and reading, students in the district have improved slightly over last year but still have a long way to go.
“You can see that the summer slide maybe did just affect them a bit, however, we are really excited to have this data because it gives us a starting point,” Sivells Elementary Principal Amalia Villarreal reported to the board. “And so we’re able to pinpoint exactly what students need help with and what their individual needs are.”
In general terms, about 50% to 60% of the district’s students scored low/below average or well below average in both subjects. Notable exceptions were eighth grade Algebra I, where everyone was average or above, and Pre-K math, where 72% were on track.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the Algebra I screener is from a smaller sample of students because not everyone takes algebra.
“The eighth grade math, those are our on-level students who are not, you know, our best and brightest in the math classroom. And so that’s all of them. So you’re really only looking at about 30 kids in Algebra I, where you’re looking at about 120 kids (in math),” he said.
Wharton Elementary Principal Monica Rath said there has been improvement from last year at her school.
“Our third grade, they came back a little higher from where they were,” she said. “So like when they tested the end of the year in second grade, they had a proficiency level of 60. They went up 6% from the end of last year to the beginning of this year for reading. And then fourth grade, they went up 4% from the end of the year to the beginning of the year. And then fifth grade went up … 6% from the end of the year last year to the beginning of this year. So that’s pretty good.”
Venitra Senegal, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, gave the report for Wharton Junior High, as Principal Ahmad Traylor was not able to attend the meeting.
“And then sixth grade for the reading screener that we gave, we have 44% of our sixth grade students who are currently proficient or are on-level based on the screener,” she said. “In math, we have 47% of our students in sixth grade (who are proficient or on-level).”
“But the great thing is you can use this data, it’s very diagnostic, and tell us what are the gaps for those students. How do we meet their needs, and also get them connected to our intervention team that we’re using in order to give personalized individualized support for those students. So it gives us a real picture of where we are, and helps us to monitor how we’re going to move this forward,” she said.
For Wharton High School, Principal Richard Chandler said the screener gives him a starting point for improvement.
“First and foremost, I am glad that we have a screener this year to give us a baseline. And so I am glad about that,” he said. “As you can see, our ninth graders were at 41% in the algebra application … And so in English I, we have about 51%, according to the data that’s proficient, which, which makes up half a group.”
He said the English II numbers “did increase to where we have about 60% that are proficient. And so we want to continually see that growth throughout the year, until we get to go to the point where we want to be at.”
O’Guin explained that the next screener will be taken in December, followed by the third one at the end of the year. The screeners are an internal measure of progress and are not related to the state assessment tests.
