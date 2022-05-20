Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Wharton County Office will hold a Hay Field Day and Seminar on Wednesday, June 15, in Hungerford at Sikora Hay Farm.
A field day with hay equipment demonstrations and feral hog control demonstrations will be held from 3-5 p.m. One CEU in IPM will be offered to TDA Pesticide License Holders. The irrigated hay field where the field day will be held is located on Highway 60 North, about four miles north of Hungerford.
The second part of the program is the hay seminar to begin at 6 p.m. at Hungerford Hall, 235 Cypress St. Attendees can begin meeting with vendors and program sponsors at 6 p.m. and a meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Allen Homann, county extension agent for Madison County, will present on hay economics. Next on the agenda is Rachel Walker, range and pasture specialist with Corteva. She will introduce hay growers to a return on investment (ROI) calculator. To wrap up the evening, Corrie Bowen and Kate Crumley, county extension agents for Wharton County, will speak on fall armyworm and Bergmudagrass stem maggot control. One CEU in IPM will be offered to TDA Pesticide License Holders attending the evening program at Hungerford Hall. RSVP by June 13 by contacting the Wharton County Extension Office at 979-532-3310.
