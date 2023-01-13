An attempt to put Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allision on the stand as a witness for the defense in the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield failed when District Judge Randy Clapp denied the request.

Defense co-counsel Scott Pawgen raised eyebrows right after Clapp called the court to order Tuesday morning. Pawgen said the defense wanted to put Ryan Floyd on the stand. He is the son of Henry Floyd on whose land the burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4; his mother, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered on June 16, 2018.

