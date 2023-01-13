An attempt to put Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allision on the stand as a witness for the defense in the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield failed when District Judge Randy Clapp denied the request.
Defense co-counsel Scott Pawgen raised eyebrows right after Clapp called the court to order Tuesday morning. Pawgen said the defense wanted to put Ryan Floyd on the stand. He is the son of Henry Floyd on whose land the burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4; his mother, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered on June 16, 2018.
But Pawgen said he learned that Ryan Floyd planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to keep from testifying about a .38-caliber pistol he owns.
Pawgen said Allison had interviewed Floyd, so was therefore a necessary witness.
“This is the only way we can get this information,” he said, assuming Ryan Floyd would indeed invoke the Fifth if called to testify.
Wharton County Assistant DA Lance Long stood to say Allison could not be called as a witness because Satterfield himself had said Ryan was not involved.
Pawgen replied that Satterfield’s comment was hearsay and may or may not be true. In doing so he tried to invoke Brady v. Maryland, a landmark United States Supreme Court case that established that the prosecution must turn over all evidence that might exonerate the defendant (exculpatory evidence) to the defense. The prosecution failed to do so for Brady, and he was convicted.
“We don’t need to have a prosecutor testify about information that could be hearsay,” Clapp said in denying the defense request.
Pawgen replied that if information gleaned from the DA’s interview with Floyd is beneficial for Satterfield’s case, and the only way to get it is to put Allison on the stand, then that should happen.
If she were put on the stand, Allison probably could not continue with the trial, and a mistrial could have resulted.
