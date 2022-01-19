County gets report on Colorado River flood prevention

The Wharton County Commissioners held a public hearing Jan. 10 during the regular session of commissioners court where they received the final “Tri-County Study” of the Colorado River for the purpose of predicting rises in water levels and preventing floods.
Presented by Daniel Harris of Scheibe Consulting, the Lower Colorado River Flood Early Warning/Flood Protection Planning Study, prepared for Wharton, Colorado and Matagorda counties along with the cities of Columbus, Wharton and Bay City, and the Texas Water development Board, the study looked at elevations, flood plains for up to a 500-year flood, and the locations of depth gauges along the river.
“The end goal of our study was to develop new inundation maps that would provide much needed flood warning information to the public and in our offices of emergency management. This project will also identify news stream gauge locations that are needed,” said County Judge Phillip Spenrath.
Harris gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation showing their potential inundation maps overlaid with those of FEMA. The study shows places where the river is causing erosion and changing course, along with areas where depth gauges are needed and protective levees are recommended.
The final draft should be submitted to the Texas Water Development Board by the end of January and approval by the TWDB is anticipated by the end of April. The study was commissioned after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The hearing was closed without any comment from the public and accepted by the county as a non-action item.
COVID policy
Commissioners also approved agenda items related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A revised policy allows the county to offer employees up to one week of sick time due to COVID-19 under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Full-time employees would get 40 hours and part-time employees would get time adjusted by the number of hours a week they work.
The action is retroactive to the start of the FFCRA on March 30, 2020. To qualify for the time off under the act, the employee must be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
“If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19 in our county, the county shall pay that employee 100% of their full salary for up to 40 hours,” Spenrath said, noting that time off to care for a family member with the virus does not qualify.
Another agenda item return-to-work guidelines from employees who receive a positive COVID-19 test. The employee must document that they have been symptom-free for 24 hours and that five days have elapsed since their first symptoms started. It is also strongly recommended that the employee be masked for five days after returning.
“We cannot force or mandate an employee wear a mask when they return,” Spenrath said. “But it is highly recommended.”
