The Wharton City Council got a preliminary look at its 2022-2023 budget at a workshop Monday night that showed a $389,519 deficit in the general fund, based on department requests.
Joan Andel, the city’s finance director, noted that the current budget does not account for adjustments to property tax and includes five new positions within the city. She said once the adjusted property tax values are completed by the Central Appraisal District later this month and the council decides how many of the five employee positions to create and how much of a raise, if any, it wants to give to employees, she will have a better handle on the numbers.
“We will come back to the next budget workshop with balanced budget,” she told the council at the end of the two-hour meeting.
The next budget workshop is scheduled for Aug. 9, the day after the regular meeting on Aug. 8.
Andel gave an overview of the budget, department by department, showing deficits based on department head requests versus anticipated revenues.
Using the requested budget amounts compared to anticipated revenues, the water/sewer fund is short $332,824; the hotel/motel fund is short $11,350; the Civic Center fund is short $50,551; the debt service fund is short $662,041; the airport fund is short $50,943; the EMS fund is short $120,853; the solid waste fund is short $30,882; and the capital improvement, seizure, and Public Educational Governmental funds are unchanged.
New positions requested by department heads include a human resource generalist for the city secretary, two employees for the street department, a new firefighter, and a water department employee.
Andel said it is likely that water/sewer rates will have to go up. Mayor Tim Barker observed that property values in the city are going up and as a result the tax rate will have to go down. City Manager Joseph Pace said there is work that needs to be done to the Wharton Civic Center and at the Wharton Airport that should not be postponed.
“Okay, so my takeaways tonight are we’re going to have the chamber (of commerce) come back, not this Monday, because we probably can’t get the word out and get that done, but in two weeks … for a presentation,” she said. “Number two is we’re working on water/sewer rates and solid waste. We’re working on property tax. We’re working on an increase (in pay) to the employees, and do we want to do the tiered approach?”
The council indicated it favors a tiered approach to employee raises, giving 1% to higher-salaried employees, 2% to mid-level employees, and 3% to lower salaried positions.
At the beginning of the meeting, four agencies that provide services for the city made requests for increased funding, including the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, which wants its funding increased from $30,000 currently to the pre-pandemic level of $52,000.
Councilmember Clifford Jackson reminded the council that there was confusion over what the chamber used the funds for. He said it was his understanding that the money helped fund events in town, but Ronald Sanders, the chamber’s executive director, said most of it covered operational expenses and only a small portion was granted to entities to help cover promotional expenses for events.
Also making funding requests were The Crisis Center, which asked for $7,000 compared to the $5,000 it received last time; Friends of Wharton Animal Control, which asked for $10,000 compared to the $3,000 is received last time; and Wharton County SPOT Spay-Neuter, which asked for the same $3,000 it received last time.
The council met at tables arranged in the council meeting room to allow for social distancing for members who wanted it. City Manager Joseph Pace said COVID-19 has hit City Hall, noting that several staff members were absent because of it. After the meeting he said three executive staff members are out with two testing positive and no results on the third yet.
“We are asking everyone to take precautions – wear a mask – if they wish, and keep a healthy distance,” he said.
Also absent from the meeting were councilmembers Donald Mueller and Terry Freese. A reason was not given but the council voted to excused the absences.
