Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Steven Roberts

Steven Roberts
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 3
My name is Steven Roberts and I’m 55 years old, currently running for WISD School Board Position 3.
I have served this community as Vice President of the School Board WISD, Rotary Club Wharton Vice President, Little League football President, Wharton Recovery Team Board member, Wharton Beautification Commission Chairperson, Make-a-Wish Ambassador, Wharton Chamber of Commerce board member, Central Appraisal District Wharton County Board Member, Citizen Police Academy just a few organizations.
I have had the pleasure serving this community in the past. I have lived in this community for 17 years. I have over 25 years in business management. I’m running for WISD School Board Position 3 to bring back focus on our kids Education and Discipline in our classrooms. Rebuild the trust in our Community and work with our Teachers in our classroom sizes.
You cannot teach properly when classrooms are overloaded. Put emphasis on bringing in and keeping qualified Teachers. I understand the price of failure of a school district and will do everything in my power to make sure our kids prepare for the future.
You can make things better by voting for me in this election starting April 25th until the final day for voting in May 7th. WISD School Board Position 3 remember (We Are Stronger Together). Serving my community is a way of life for me and my family. So please go out and support our track team # Go Stevie God Bless Our Kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.