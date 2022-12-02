Local law enforcement departments are having to make concessions as nationally, recruits are fewer and harder to come by.

“As with every law enforcement agency known to me, we are experiencing the same manpower challenges ... Wharton Police Department has implemented coverage strategies to account for any lack of shift coverage, especially for night shifts. It has been successful for us to this point. Small town law enforcement has always been about doing more with less,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.