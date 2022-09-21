Man gets diploma 12 years later

Mario Garcia, left, is presented his diploma by Superintendent Michael O’Guin 12 years after he finished high school. Garcia was not able to join his classmates at graduation in 2010 because he was not able to pass the Texas Assessment of Knowledge and Skills (TAKS) test. He has since passed the state assessment and is now working on an electrical engineering degree.

 Courtesy photo

Twelve years ago, Mario Alejandro Garcia had the grades and credits to graduate from Wharton High School with his fellow Class of 2010 classmates.

There was just one thing standing in his way – the Texas Assessment of Knowledge and Skills (TAKS) test. At the time, it was a requirement for a high school senior to pass the test in order to get their diploma.

