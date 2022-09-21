Man gets diploma 12 years later

Twelve years ago, Mario Alejandro Garcia had the grades and credits to graduate from Wharton High School with his fellow Class of 2010 classmates.
There was just one thing standing in his way – the Texas Assessment of Knowledge and Skills (TAKS) test. At the time, it was a requirement for a high school senior to pass the test in order to get their diploma.
On Thursday, Garcia was finally presented his diploma.
“We’re gonna present a student who is officially, after tonight, a part of the 2010 class, with their high school diploma,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin said at Thursday’s school board meeting. “You know, the state change the law, that if you were in high school, and if the only reason you didn’t graduate high school was because of the state assessment, that if you come back up, and you’re given an assessment, and you successfully complete the assessment, and you were passing all of your courses, and you had all the credits to meet graduation requirements, that you could receive your high school diploma.”
“I’ve done a little bit of individual research on the young man and I heard that he aspires to be an electrical engineer,” O’Guin said. “And so when I heard that he wanted to be an electrical engineer, I started looking at his transcripts. I want to see how he did in math and science, and so all of his math classes in high school, he scored a B or better, and he scored a B or better in all of the science classes.”
Although he wasn’t with the district at the time, O’Guin acknowledged the hardship Garcia must have faced 12 years ago.
“I know what had to be sad in 2010 when he wasn’t able to walk across the stage and graduate with his class, but I felt like it was appropriate to recognize somebody, that 12 years later, kept chipping away at it, and was determined that, ‘hey, this is something I want to do to complete part of my journey,’” he said.
Despite lacking his diploma, O’Guin said Garcia has continued to persevere.
“After graduating, Mario was not discouraged. He went on to receive a certificate from OSHA, a 30-hour certificate, complete an outreach training program through construction, and he also has continued to pursue getting his diploma and he wants to impress his own children and impress upon them how important it is to complete what you start with. And so, in addition, Mario is currently entering classes to receive his degree in electronic engineering,” he said.
He called Garcia forward and presented him with his diploma.
“This is something you can be proud of and hang on the wall and inspire your kids to continue on,” O’Guin said.
Garcia thanked the board, but said he had to rush back to work.
