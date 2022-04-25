Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Judd Perry

Judd Perry
Wharton County Junior College Board Position 1
Born in Houston, Texas, moved to Bay City when I was 5 years old. Graduated high school from Bay City in 1975. I will be 65 at the end of May. I worked construction 13 years in the welding and civil construction trades while attending night classes at WCJC. Was hired by Houston Lighting and Power Company in 1989 into the Facilities management department as computer aided drafting designer at the South Texas Nuclear Plant.
Moved to Wharton in 1992. Career path took me through a strong background in database development and computerized maintenance management systems eventually using my construction background to enter project management. As a project manager, I worked on large building renovation projects, post 9-11 security enhancements, then was tapped to manage projects in the reactor building including reactor enhancements and refueling the nuclear reactors.
The husband of wife Lauren, who works at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital as a project manager in building activation. The father of two daughters, one a registered nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital married to a youth minister. The other, a high school math and science teacher with a master’s degree in education, teaching in the Woden school district married to a fourth grade teacher. Both daughters attended WCJC.
The proud grandpa to seven grandchildren. Attend Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton, member of the parish council, taught CCD confirmation for 10 years, and also a member of Knights Of Columbus Council 3262.
Served on the Wharton Economic Development Corporation board for eight years. However, my true passion is girls softball and was on the Bay City Girls Softball Association board as fund raising director and treasurer. Also coached teams for nine years and helped to design and renovate the girl’s field complex. I still enjoy teaching pitching lessons to aspiring pitchers.
I am asking for your vote on May 7 to use my years of training and experience to work with Wharton County Junior College to grow and prosper through sound academics and modern as well as conventional technological programs. Your student’s success is your success and our community’s success.
Wouldn’t it be great to see the 200 acres south of Wharton used for a truck driving school, lineman’s training and tactical driving for law enforcement? There are several low overhead high demand uses that would fit there.
