The following shows how Wharton County voted in contested races in the March 1 Republican Primary:
State Representative District 85
Phil W. Stephenson, 2,077
Artemio “Art” Hernandez, 96
Stan Kitzman, 156
Fred Roberts, 80
County Treasurer
Audrey Wessels Scearce, 1,072
Christa Lynch Albrecht, 1,219
U.S. Representative District 22
Gregory Jonathan Thorne, 428
Troy E. Nehls, 1,871
Governor
Chad Prather, 74
Allen B. West, 198
Paul Belew, 8
Don Huffines, 375
Danny Harrison, 11
Greg Abbott, 1,772
Kandy Kaye Horn, 19
Rick Perry, 51
Lieutenant Governor
Daniel Miller, 94
Trayce Bradford, 77
Aaron Sorrells, 58
Zach Vance, 42
Dan Patrick, 2,117
Todd M. Bullis, 42
Attorney General
Ken Paxton, 1,094
Eva Guzman, 539
George P. Bush, 550
Louie Gohmert, 297
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar, 2,255
Mark V. Goloby, 105
Commissioner of The General Land Office
Tim Westley, 471
Jon Spiers, 249
Rufus Lopez, 28
Ben Armenta, 39
Dawn Buckingham, 847
Victor Avila, 95
Weston Martinez, 58
Don W. Minton, 227
Commissioner of Agriculture
Carey A. Counsil, 195
James White, 639
Sid Miller, 1,366
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner, 450
Wayne Christian, 811
Marvin “Sarge” Summers, 202
Dawayne Tipton, 218
Tom Slocum Jr., 350
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
David J. Schenck, 1,067
Evan Young, 864
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
Scott Walker, 1,188
Clint Morgan, 705
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
L.J. Francis, 1,483
Hilda Garza Deshazo, 498
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Ysmael Fonseca, 663
Aaron Peña, 1,105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.