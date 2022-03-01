The following shows how Wharton County voted in contested races in the March 1 Republican Primary:

State Representative District 85

Phil W. Stephenson, 2,077

Artemio “Art” Hernandez, 96

Stan Kitzman, 156

Fred Roberts, 80

County Treasurer

Audrey Wessels Scearce, 1,072

Christa Lynch Albrecht, 1,219

U.S. Representative District 22

Gregory Jonathan Thorne, 428

Troy E. Nehls, 1,871

Governor

Chad Prather, 74

Allen B. West, 198

Paul Belew, 8

Don Huffines, 375

Danny Harrison, 11

Greg Abbott, 1,772

Kandy Kaye Horn, 19

Rick Perry, 51

Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Miller, 94

Trayce Bradford, 77

Aaron Sorrells, 58

Zach Vance, 42

Dan Patrick, 2,117

Todd M. Bullis, 42

Attorney General

Ken Paxton, 1,094

Eva Guzman, 539

George P. Bush, 550

Louie Gohmert, 297

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar, 2,255

Mark V. Goloby, 105

Commissioner of The General Land Office

Tim Westley, 471

Jon Spiers, 249

Rufus Lopez, 28

Ben Armenta, 39

Dawn Buckingham, 847

Victor Avila, 95

Weston Martinez, 58

Don W. Minton, 227

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil, 195

James White, 639

Sid Miller, 1,366

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner, 450

Wayne Christian, 811

Marvin “Sarge” Summers, 202

Dawayne Tipton, 218

Tom Slocum Jr., 350

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck, 1,067

Evan Young, 864

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker, 1,188

Clint Morgan, 705

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

L.J. Francis, 1,483

Hilda Garza Deshazo, 498

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Ysmael Fonseca, 663

Aaron Peña, 1,105

