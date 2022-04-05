Wharton police are looking for the people responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man Friday, April 1, at a gas station at 405 East Boling Highway.
Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 5:53 p.m. in the area of 405 East Boling Highway and 310 University. They found a gunshot victim, later identified as Keilonn Allen.
“Allen had suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen, and, after being treated on scene by Wharton EMS, he was flown to Memorial Hermann Downtown for further treatment. At this time, his injuries are listed as non-life threatening,” the police department said in a statement. “The suspect vehicle, identified only as a gray passenger car, fled the scene with multiple occupants within it.”
Police ask that anyone with information related to the case, to tip anonymously via the P3 app or call Detective Jimenez at 979-532-3131.
The investigation is ongoing.
