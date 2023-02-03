After a month of testimony, it only took a Wharton County jury five hours to convict Robert Allen Satterfield of capital murder and then one hour of deliberation to sentence him to death for the murder of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was murdered June 10, 2018, on rural property near Burr.

“Based on the laws of the State of Texas, it is my duty to sentence you to be executed by the State of Texas,” Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th State District Court, said Thursday following the sentencing phase of the trial.

