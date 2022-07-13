Residents of the Lake Nett subdivision submitted a petition with about 56 signatures asking Wharton County to help with drainage issues, even going so far as to suggesting the county use eminent domain to get the job done.
“I live in the Lake Nett area and we’ve been real concerned about the new … construction with the stadium and everything and it’s been a little upheaval on the drainage out there,” said Eric Muegge, who presented the petition and addressed commissioners court during regular session on Monday. “We’ve always had really poor drainage. It was it was a done back in the horse and buggy days and it just doesn’t work.”
He thanked Commissioner Richard Zahn and county engineer Eric Scheibe for working with the residents on a drainage plan.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath presented a hastily created slideshow outlining the issue and a plan already in existence to improve drainage for the residents whose homes surround an oxbow, or horseshoe, lake on the west side of Wharton.
“The project estimate right now is $1.1 million,” he said. “Everything is changing every day with fuel and such. The grant is right at $700,000. So the county is going to have to come up with the other $400,000. The city (Wharton) is being awesome. And they’re going to help us with part of the project, which it wouldn’t happen without the city’s help.”
Spenrath said he does not like the use of eminent domain and wants to avoid it as much as possible to get an easement from a landowner whose property needs to be crossed alongside Montgomery Road to create a drainage ditch from the lake to Baughman Slough to the northwest.
Spenrath said the City of Wharton has agreed to fund the part from the subdivision to the private land to the north. The federal flood mitigation grant would cover crossing the land, which is the largest portion. The county would pick up from there to the slough.
“But the landowner will not give us this easement unless we build (the county’s portion) first. And that’s on us. That part the grant won’t cover. So that’s what has to be built first,” he said.
Spenrath’s concern is that there is no guarantee that the landowner will follow through if the county does its part first.
“So we’re trying to take a leap of faith and going ahead and doing this. But if we do this and the landowner says ‘no, you don’t get this,’ then we never solve any problems,” he said.
The proposed ditch would be 12 feet wide at the bottom, four feet deep, and have four-to-one side slopes. As originally proposed, construction would have started in June and been done in December.
“But you know, unless you have the weapon of eminent domain, you’re really putting the rest of us in not good shape,” Muegge said.
“Eminent domain is a tough thing and the engineer wants us to use it on this and couple of other projects,” Spenrath replied. “I personally have always been against it.”
Muegge said he could get a new group of signatures on a petition to encourage the county to use eminent domain if that would move the project forward.
David Schroeder also commented in support of the project. No action was taken by the commissioners and negotiations on the project are expected to continue.
Muegge and Schroeder also attended the Wharton City Council meeting Monday night and asked that the council throw its support behind the project and consider taking the first step by doing their part first as an act of good faith. The council accepted Muegge’s comments but could not act because they were made during the public comment period.
