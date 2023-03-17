Hesed House expanding space, services

Hesed House Executive Director Stephanie Konvicka speaks to the Wharton City Council Monday night about her request for an extended lease and to add two neighboring properties to the agency for expanded services. The request was approved.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Hesed House of Wharton is expanding its size and services with an agreement to lease a house next door to the facility from the city where it will offer technology services to the community.

Executive Director Stephanie Konvicka went before the Wharton City Council Monday night to extend its lease with the city for their facilities at Dinosaur Park and to add 501 and 505 Colorado St. to it. The request was approved unanimously with two council members absent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.