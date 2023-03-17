Hesed House expanding space, services

Hesed House of Wharton is expanding its size and services with an agreement to lease a house next door to the facility from the city where it will offer technology services to the community.
Executive Director Stephanie Konvicka went before the Wharton City Council Monday night to extend its lease with the city for their facilities at Dinosaur Park and to add 501 and 505 Colorado St. to it. The request was approved unanimously with two council members absent.
“So we’ve been working with Workforce Solutions, working with young people doing internships, and they approached us about utilizing space with us to provide GED classes. They would provide computers and an instructor,” Konvicka said. “We need the space for that. Currently we don’t have the space to be able to do that.”
She also said the space would serve as a long-term center of operations for disaster recovery.
“As the president of the long-term recovery team, it’s conversation I have regularly with emergency management, city and county, that we would need space to stand up long-term recovery operations in the event of another disaster,” she said. “And so I’ve been having conversation with the state with their voluntary agency liaisons, and we think this would be a good use of that space to build it out with a generator. It’ll have a restroom that will have a shower in it and some kitchen space. So in the event, we need to stand up long-term recovery operations, we have a place to immediately do that.”
The lease was extended for 25 years with a six-month termination clause should it be needed.
Gwyneth Teves, the city’s director of planning and development, said the item was brought before the Parks and Recreation Committee earlier that afternoon and it was recommended for approval.
After the meeting, Konvicka said they are waiting on grant approval, which if received soon would allow Hesed House volunteers to begin gutting the boarded-up house and converting it into usable space. She said that could be as soon as early April.
