Commissioners OK grant submissions for DA, sheriff

Assistant District Attorney Cristine Patty seeks the Wharton County Commissioners Court’s approval to apply for grants to provide additional staffing in the district attorney’s office during the Jan. 23 session of commissioners court.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton County Commissioners Court gave its support for the sheriff and the district attorney to seek grants that will provide needed personnel and equipment for their offices during the Jan. 23 session of court.

Sheriff Shannon Srubar wants a $33,000 grant from the Office of the Governor to purchase 22 body-worn cameras (body cams). He also sought and received approval to spend up to $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase replacement in-car cameras (dash cams), along with body cams. He will also use ARPA funds to remodel the dispatch office and install three new consoles. Another item related to the sheriff was acceptance of donated work to relocate the fence around the new training facility for the sheriff’s office.

