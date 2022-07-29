Satterfield faces competency hearing

Accused of killing three people and then trying to burn their bodies, a Wharton man goes before a jury next week to determine if he’s competent.
If 40-year-old Robert Allen Satterfield is found competent, jury selection for his capital murder trial will get under way in late August with the death penalty among with possible punishments should he be convicted.
If he’s ruled incompetent, Satterfield will have to go through a mental health review which could take months, if not years.
At issue is not whether Satterfield knew right from wrong at the point he’s accused of killing three people, but whether he can assist in his own defense.
“Satterfield was evaluated by a court-appointed forensic psychologist who made a determination of whether the defendant is competent to stand trial. Defense counsel is contesting those findings and has requested a jury trial for determination,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
Jury selection for the competency issue gets under way Monday, Aug. 1.
Ultimately, Satterfield will be tried, Allison said, “Without discussing details of plea negotiations, I can tell you there are times that a defendant will not accept a plea offer and we have no other choice than to proceed with trial.”
An extended time period has been set aside on the 329th District Court calendar for a guilt/innocence phase and, if Satterfield is found guilty, a punishment phase.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies said that sometime on June 13, 2018, Satterfield shot and killed Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
The family disappeared that day and their car was found in Rosenberg. The man driving it was arrested on a charge not related to the apparent homicides.
The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield on June 14, 2018, on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the discovery of the family’s burned bodies off Floyd Road outside of Burr on June 16, 2018.
“We are prepared and ready to present this case to a jury,” Allison said.
In the meantime, Satterfield remains in the Wharton County Jail, held without bond since he was transferred there on April 23, 2019, for a court hearing where he rejected an offered life without parole plea bargain.
