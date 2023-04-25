More than 300 students rotated through Monday’s session of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, visited different county departments, and toured the county courthouse and jail as part of Government Day in Wharton County.

Juniors and seniors from Wharton, El Campo, Boling, East Bernard, and Louise high schools participated in the field trip, learning how local government works and then ending their excursion with a hamburger cookout provided by the commissioners and paid for by various sponsors.

