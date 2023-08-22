A Wharton teen accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint now faces up to life prison.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count aggravated robbery indictment against 18-year-old Ja Laia Collette Hamilton of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 8008, in Wharton during August deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.