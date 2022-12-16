Arrest might be linked to abuse case at Sivells

Ebony Nicole Jefferson

It appears that a second arrest has been made in connection with the alleged abuse of special needs students at Sivells Elementary School.

According to a booking report at the Wharton County Jail, Ebony Nicole Jefferson, 26, was arrested Dec. 8 by WISD Police Chief Landy Williams and charged with failure to report abuse/neglect of an elderly or disabled person. She was released the same day on a $3,000 bond.

