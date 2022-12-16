Arrest might be linked to abuse case at Sivells

It appears that a second arrest has been made in connection with the alleged abuse of special needs students at Sivells Elementary School.
According to a booking report at the Wharton County Jail, Ebony Nicole Jefferson, 26, was arrested Dec. 8 by WISD Police Chief Landy Williams and charged with failure to report abuse/neglect of an elderly or disabled person. She was released the same day on a $3,000 bond.
Both Williams and Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin have not commented on the arrest or even confirmed that it is connected to the Nov. 29 arrest of 66-year-old Donna Plunkett, a teacher’s aide at Sivells Elementary.
According to a report by ABC News 13 in Houston, Child Protective Services spent months investigating Plunkett for allegedly hitting students, some of whom are non-verbal, in the life skills class. CPS reportedly alerted school district officials and the district did its own investigation, reviewing video footage from the classroom, and firing Plunkett. Channel 13 also reported that an aide working with Plunkett (presumably Jefferson), whom investigators believe lied about seeing any abuse and was complicit, is expected to be arrested soon.
On Dec. 7, the day the news of the arrest broke, O’Guin released the following statement:
“The District is aware of allegations leading to the recent arrest of one former Wharton ISD staff member and a pending arrest of a second former staff member based on interactions with students. The District has taken those allegations very seriously. In addition to notifying the proper authorities, the District is conducting its own investigation. Although the Administration has not concluded its investigation, the staff members have been terminated. Providing our students with a safe learning environment is of paramount importance. The District is committed to efficiently and effectively handling this issue with as little disruption to our students as possible. Because this is a pending criminal matter and in the interest of respecting the privacy of those involved, the District will allow the legal process to take its course and will refrain from commenting further.”
According to the booking report at the Wharton County Jail, Plunkett is facing four counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with the intent of causing bodily injury. Each charge has a $10,000 bond, which she made the same day.
