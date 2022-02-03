Weather warning for Wharton County

Wrap water pipes, cover plants, bring pets indoors and prepare to hunker down for a chilly night as the temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again Saturday night.
“Wharton County is on the edge of the precipitation line. The chance of frozen precipitation is 15-30%,” said Andy Kirkland, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Kirkland said the National Weather Service is predicting lows of 27 degrees Saturday night.
School districts cancel classes, events
East Bernard ISD, Wharton ISD, Boling ISD and El Campo ISD all closed Friday, Feb. 4, due to the winter weather.
“The decision has been made to close campuses on Friday, February 4, 2022,” Wharton ISD said in a notice on its website. “Thanks for your patience as we gathered enough information to make the best decision. It is in the best interest of students, faculty, and staff to remain home and not take a risk transporting students or ask staff to drive on what could be very dangerous roads and highways. Our number one priority continues to be protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff. Stay safe, and warm. We look forward to seeing our students and staff on Monday.”
County offices close
After briefing Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath about road conditions in and around Wharton County and considering that it would be afternoon before temperatures will get above freezing on Friday, Kirkland said Spenrath closed Wharton County offices on Friday.
Forecast from the National Weather Service
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values will be between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Tuesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
