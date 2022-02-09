UIL realignment impacts local schools

The University Interscholastic League handed out its bi-annual realignment Thursday, with no real shocks to the three local teams.
Boling is the only team moving classifications, but that was expected. Boling football for the next two years will compete in the same district as in-county rivals the East Bernard Brahmas. The move matches volleyball and basketball where the two teams have been playing in the same district.
The move for Boling gets them away from one of the tougher football district in Texas, playing Halletsville, Yoakum and Columbus the last two years.
“Yes, it is where we wanted to be but we still have our work cut out for us in this district,” Boling Athletic Director Kevin Urbanek said. “It was always a tough district to be a part of when we were in it the last time. All the teams in our new district have great coaching staffs that will have their kids ready to play every Friday night and I expect it to be a battle every Friday night.”
The 3A DII Region 4 District 14 includes Altair Rice, Boling, Danbury, East Bernard, El Maton Tidehaven, Van Vleck and Wallis Brazos.
Boling and Van Vleck have the highest enrollment in the district 335 while Tidehaven has the fewest with 264 students.
For East Bernard, the district did not lose any teams but gained Boling, who they already played in non-district.
“Our new alignment brought few changes with adding Boling who we already have been playing each year to our district which makes that game more important,” East Bernard Athletic Director Wade Bosse said. “Seven team district means we have one more game with importance to give yourselves a chance to make the playoffs.”
Both teams will continue playing the same volleyball and basketball but play in Region 3, unlike football. The 3A District 24 includes Boling, Danbury, East Bernard, Houston Harmony School of Discovery, Hempstead, Hitchcock, Van Vleck and Wallis Brazos.
Changes for Wharton
The Wharton Tigers football district saw some changes with Navasota jumping to Division I and West Columbia dropping to Division II.
Wharton will play in 4A DII Region III District 10 including Bellville, La Marque, Brookshire Royal, Sealy, Sweeny, and West Columbia.
Sweeny has the lowest enrollment with 584 students and West Columbia has the most with 847.5.
“I believe that it’s going to be a very physical football district,” Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II said. “West Columbia plays good football and will make the district very tough. The Wharton Tigers will be ready to meet the challenges of playing in this physical football district.”
Volleyball will be tougher for Wharton for the next two seasons who will compete in Region 4. For years, Wharton had either played Needville or Bellville, both two of the top volleyball programs in the state, for the next two years, the district now has them both. District 25 volleyball and basketball include Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Needville, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton.
