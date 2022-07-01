Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin was given a three-year contract extension and a raise of $10,000 a year during special meetings of the board of trustees on Monday and Tuesday.
At the first meeting, the board completed O’Guin’s evaluation. At the next they reached an agreement on the raise and contract extension, making his annual salary $185,000. The vote by the board was unanimous.
The board also held a full-day retreat on Thursday at the Wharton Civic Center to discuss board goals. The only action taken at the meeting was the adoption of an early childhood literary goal and early childhood math goal.
“The board retreat was awesome,” O’Guin said. “We received quality training from Region 3 on student outcomes, roles and responsibilities, and board operating procedures. We also had an opportunity to discuss a lot of things as a team of eight (superintendent and seven board members) that needed to be discussed. Overall the day was productive and very fruitful.”
The retreat was moderated by Tony Williams of the Region 3 Education Service Center. Williams met with the board last Thursday during the regular board meeting to sell them on the Lone Star Governance leadership program.
“Lone Star Governance is a framework that you can adopt, that helps you to align your goals, and then helps you to have a system of monitoring your goals month in and month out,” Williams said.
The program, which is not provided as a service from Region 3, would cost $3,000 for the initial two-day workshop and $7,000 for the coaching support and evaluations.
“There is absolutely no way that that covers just what they pay me for the time I’m putting into it … so the regional center and the state of Texas is picking up part of the tab on the cost,” Williams said.
The program, which O’Guin participated in with a previous employer, focuses on improving student outcomes by improving leadership and adult behavior.
“Schools are here for kids to be able to learn to prepare themselves to be a good citizen, prepare themselves to be gainfully employed, so they can take care of their family and have a good start in life,” Williams said.
He emphasized that student outcomes do not improve until adult leadership does.
“Student outcomes do not change until adult behavior changes. Would you say that’s a correct statement?” Williams asked. “Definitely is. And so what we work on to support adult behavior change in Lone Star Governance, we work with board members, we work with the community, we work with the superintendent, the whole leadership team. And what we do, it’s like I said at the beginning, it’s a continuous improvement framework that we install in in the district.”
Williams said he has witnessed the success of the program personally.
“I taught for many years, I was a principal and superintendent, and I can tell you this, what happens is a boardroom trickles right down into the classroom. It impacts everything. It does,” he said.
He then asked the board how much time they spend in an average month looking at student outcome results.”
“I would say we spend probably about 30 to 40%,” O’Guin answered, noting that they review data in the fall, spring, and at the end of the year.
“I’ve got one district this year, they went from spending about 5% of their meeting time on average for a 12-month period to 67% of their total meeting time for the year spent on student outcomes,” Williams said. “Tell me that doesn’t have an impact on principals, on teachers, when you’ve got that kind of alignment from the board goals for the administration down into the classroom. It makes a huge difference.
“Here’s something else is really important and critical: Synergy and teamwork between the leadership team, between the superintendent and the board, that’s got to be there, you’ve got to have that kind of that kind of teamwork.”
The board received the report, but did not take any action.
