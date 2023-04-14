Statue unveiled at WCJC’s Corbett Park

With a two-man tug of a bright red sheet a new sculpture was unveiled Thursday afternoon at Wharton County Junior College’s Corbett Park baseball stadium.
Called “The Pioneer,” the six-foot, five-inch, 450-pound bronze statue of a baseball player stands atop a granite base and is a gift to the college from Duncan Corbett, namesake of the ballpark and the philanthropist who funded both.
“Some of the other parks have bronze sculptures of their players and whatnot, so I thought wouldn’t this be nice,” Corbett said during the unveiling ceremony.
About 50 people came out for the statue’s unveiling. WCJC President Betty McCrohan served emcee, welcoming numerous guests and dignitaries.
The Pioneer was sculpted by artist Ed Hankey, who was on hand for the ceremony and spoke after Corbett and Athletic Director Keith Case revealed his handiwork to the crowd.
“So, Duncan came to me, you know, a year and a half or so two years ago to do this piece. And then I got started on that and really enjoyed working with him on that project,” Hankey said.
McCrohan noted some of Hankey’s accomplishments while introducing him.
“He attended University of Houston before embarking on his career. There several notable pieces in his repertoire, including a 24-karat gold covered King Tutankhamun mask, which was part of the National Geographic exposition, as well as a Korean War monument that graces the State Capitol in Austin. And those are just a few of the things he’s done,” she said.
Hankey explained the lengthy process of making a large bronze statue.
“Why does this cost more than a Chevy Tahoe is because there’s a lot of work in it; so tremendous amount of handwork in everything from the beginning of the sculpting to the final casting,” he said.
After the unveiling, Corbett said he spent about $185,000 on the statue, including the base. Case referred to Corbett’s generosity while making his comments.
“Duncan spent a lot of money on this field,” Case said. “He was more anxious on this statute than he was the field. So, at 7:30 this morning, I felt really good when I called Duncan. I said, “Duncan, we got a problem. Statue’s gone! Somebody stole it last night! I had to get him going pretty good, right there.”
Corbett Field was completed in the spring of 2020 at a cost of more than $1.7 million. McCrohan noted that Corbett drove the contractors crazy getting it done, but said the end result was worth it. Corbett said he is proud of the way both the statue and the ballpark look and is pleased they will serve the college and community for generations to come.
“Here it is, and it worked out really well,” Corbett said. “And I think it’s really going to set this park off. The park was a terrific park anyway. Particularly, you know, college baseball, junior college baseball in Texas. It’s one of the nicest ones, maybe the nicest. And this really sets it off.”
Case said all the college’s athletes are familiar with Corbett.
“They know who Duncan is. And there’s a relationship there. And that means something right there,” he said.
He noted that Corbett is fond of saying “It’s better to give than it is to receive.”
“When you get that feeling after you give something, there’s something inside, you know, I don’t want to get too emotional, but boy, that is nice. And this name, the Corbett name, will be on here forever. So we do appreciate that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.