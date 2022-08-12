Council considers housing development request

Ken Schott, representing the Waterstone Development, speaks during a public hearing Monday at the Wharton City Council meeting regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District to help fund a proposed housing development.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton City Council began a public hearing Monday regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) for a proposed 135-acre housing development on the east side of the city along CR 1301.

The hearing was left open to allow the city to gather more information and thus no action was taken. Only one person spoke at the hearing and that was Ken Schott, representing the Waterstone Development.

