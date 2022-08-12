Council considers housing development request

The Wharton City Council began a public hearing Monday regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) for a proposed 135-acre housing development on the east side of the city along CR 1301.
The hearing was left open to allow the city to gather more information and thus no action was taken. Only one person spoke at the hearing and that was Ken Schott, representing the Waterstone Development.
A PID is a development tool that allows the city to levy a special assessment on the properties within the district to pay for community improvements up front such as roads, water, sewer, drainage, landscaping, trails, parks, etc. The money collected by the city is then passed on to the developer to reimburse them for the upfront costs of creating the development. It essentially makes the city a conduit for transferring payments from the homeowners to the developer over a specified period of time, generally several years.
By using a PID, a developer can keep the cost of each home lower instead of tacking on its share of development costs upfront in the sale price. Once the debt is paid, the PID is dissolved. It doesn’t continue like a Municipal Utility District.
“In the creation of a PID, you’re basically creating a legal entity with the state… There is a number in there which represents the absolute maximum that we can be reimbursed under the PID,” Schott said.
He reminded the council that creation of a PID does not create a financial obligation to the city and places any financial risk on the developer who pays for everything first.
“Without a reimbursement agreement, which is the agreement between the city and the developer whereby the city agrees to reimburse any PID assessments to us, I have no legal right to it,” Schott said. “So without it, I cannot get the PID funds. Secondly, you also have to have what they call the service and assessment plan. Service and assessment plan is basically the document which will define the actual amount that each homeowner will be assessed annually for the next, whether it be 25 or 30 years. Again, without that document, there is no tax, no assessment, no bill, to anyone on that property.”
Although the council was not able to take action on creation of the PID, it did act on a couple of related items. The council unanimously approved a request by A. Judd Harrison to vacate the plat for the remaining lots in Turtle Creek Village Section II, due to lack of development.
The plat was recorded in 1973 and the land is being sold to Waterstone Development. The property is outside the city limits in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The council unanimously approved annexation of a 20-foot easement to the property, which will allow the city to extend infrastructure to the site. Schott said the developer would then seek voluntary annexation into the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.