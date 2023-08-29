Wharton Independent School District announced its nominees for the 2023 Homecoming Court Tuesday morning.
Wharton Independent School District announced its nominees for the 2023 Homecoming Court Tuesday morning.
Five boys and five girls from the senior class were selected.
The girl nominees are Aaliyah Garcia, Grace Simper, Priscilla Olmedo, Melanie DeHoyos and Zoey Johnson.
The nominees for the boys are Angell “AJ” Gaona, Carlton “CJ” Scott, James King, Kendon Mayberry and Joshua Jackson.
The 2023 WHS Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during halftime of the Tigers’ homecoming game against the Houston-Yates Lions Sept. 8 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The game will be the Tigers’ first at home for the season.
