Blending heartfelt and humorous sentiments, the Wharton County commissioners dedicated Monday, Feb. 28, as Andy Kirkland Day in Wharton County in recognition of his retirement as the emergency management coordinator for the past 25 years.
Reading from a proclamation approved by the commissioners court, County Judge Phillip Spenrath roasted and toasted the departing emergency management coordinator.
“Andy will retire from Wharton County on February 28, 2022, ending a quarter century as Wharton County’s and the state of Texas’s most reliable, dependable, and downright fun to be around emergency management coordinators,” he said.
“Prior to his service to Wharton County, Andy Kirkland, a lifelong resident of Wharton County, graduated from Wharton High School in 1974 and later from the University of Texas at Austin in 1978. It is alleged that for the past 40-plus years, Andy Kirkland has toiled as one of the Lone Star State’s most honest and accurate IRS registered tax preparers, as well as serving as an elder, Sunday school teacher, substitute pastor, lawn and maintenance technician and all around good guy for the First Presbyterian Church of Wharton, Texas,” Spenrath read.
He praised Kirkland’s “vision and dedication toward our emergency management program” as “second to none.” Spenrath noted that Kirkland ensured that countywide emergency operations plans aligned with the most current FEMA guidelines.
“Whereas Andy Kirkland’s lengthy commitment to public service includes planning, preparing and responding to hundreds of county, state, and federally declared emergencies, including but not limited to devastating hurricanes, raging fires, West Nile outbreaks, train derailment, ruptured gas lines, tanker truck rollovers, contaminated water supplies, controlled range burns, fireworks demonstrations, collapsed bridges, rabid dogs, emergency rescues from ravaging floodwaters, and all variants of COVID-19;
“And whereas in addition to his 25-year career as Wharton County’s emergency management coordinator, Andy Kirkland served generations of current and future emergency management managers and first responders as an educator, mentor, and teacher through his hosting of regional workshops, trainings and preparedness exercises; And whereas we greatly admire and sincerely appreciate Andy “Big Dog” Kirkland for his lengthy and diverse career in public service, his kind, patient and understanding demeanor, and his somewhat infamous rants on social media about the inept coaching and suspect officiating exhibited during Houston Astros playoff games and on any given Sunday afternoon when that burnt orange team from Austin takes the field; Now therefore, we the county court of commissioners do hereby proclaim February 28, 2022, as Andy Kirkland Day in Wharton County,” Spenrath read.
“Thank you, I’m honored,” Kirkland said to applause.
At lunch, the sheriff’s office grilled hamburgers for a reception in Kirkland’s honor. Chief Deputy Russell McDougall from the sheriff’s office replaced Kirkland on March 1.
In other action, the commissioners:
• Approved a change order for a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant to reduce the number of generators purchased from three to two in order to stay within budget;
• Approved hiring Cutright & Prihoda, Inc. Architects for construction, refurbishment of a storage facility at 116 Burleson St.;
• Approved Reeder Distributors to repair a vehicle lift in Precinct 1 for approximately $9,396. Spenrath noted that it was purchased 30 years ago for $9,000 but would cost $35,000 to replace;
• Approved a re-plat of Lot 17 of the Rychlik subdivision;
• Approved letting the Wharton Lions Club use the courthouse lawn for a movie night on Friday, March 18, from 6-9 p.m.;
• Approved the purchase of an air compressor from Tractor Supply Company for $2,350 for Precinct 3;
• Approved the sheriff’s office continuation in the Operation Stonegarden Grant under Victoria County;
• Approved the purchase of a floor buffer for $1,260 for the jail;
• Approved the sheriff’s office to pay officers overtime rather than comp time as the department is currently short four patrol officers. The money would come from the salaries not being paid for the empty positions;
• Ordered the Constitutional Amendment Election the governor has called for on May 7;
• Approved going out for bids on road materials to be purchased with American Rescue Plan funds; and
• Approved an agreement with Red Canary, Inc., for managed detection and response for network traffic. They will monitor the county’s computer system for malware and ransomware attacks.
