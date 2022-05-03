Two people were killed in a fiery head-on collision early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 59 and another in a motorcycle/car crash off FM 960 that night. Three others were injured.
No charges have been filed as a result of the collisions and, although a routine investigation will be conducted by investigators, only one driver remains alive after the two crashes.
U.S. 59 crash claims two
A head-on collision on U.S. 59 near CR 315 resulted in the deaths of both drivers. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
Alarms summoned Louise and El Campo firefighters at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, April 30, to the crash blocking the inside lane of the U.S. 59 northbound.
Louise VFD arrived first and found a two-vehicle major head-on crash between a 2019 Toyota Tundra and a 2020 Toyota Rav-4. The Rav-4 was “fully involved with fire,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Monday.
Both drivers (William Cruz II, 37, of Hockley inside the Tundra and Alfred Norton II, 45, of Missouri City inside the Rav-4) had been killed on impact, remaining in their vehicles as Louise VFD worked to douse flames on the SUV.
“The Tundra had been northbound on U.S. 59 in the inside lane. The Rav-4 was southbound on U.S. 59 in the northbound lane,” DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said Tuesday. “The Tundra struck the Rav-4 head on, the Rav-4 rolled on its roof.”
There were no skid marks indicating either vehicle was able to break before impact, he added.
ECVFD firefighters assisted LVFD and El Campo EMS on scene arrived and began the job of cutting into the pickup. Crews worked to free both victims and clear debris until 6:11 a.m.
“All firefighters did an outstanding job on this which was a very difficult incident,” George said.
Woodard agreed. “A big thanks to the volunteer fire departments – Louise and El Campo – and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.
Motorcyclist killed Saturday
A Honda motorcycle driver was killed during a head-on collision with a passenger car on FM 960 at CR 456 around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The 2014 Chevrolet Cruse left the roadway into a corn field about 50 yards away from the roadway, George said.
El Campo firefighters were summoned at 9:05 p.m. and started blocking off the roadway and diverting traffic and assisting EMS with moving the three patients in the passenger car.
The motorcycle driver, 18-year-old Jorge Luis Ixcotryae Gregorio of El Campo, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Chevrolet driver, 18-year-old Pablo Samaniego, address unknown, along with his 18-year-old passengers Abigil Gasca of Eagle Lake and David Rodriguez, address unknown, were taken to El Campo Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injures. All had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
“The Chevrolet was southbound on FM 960 and the motorcycle was northbound on the same road. The Chevrolet attempted to pass another vehicle when it was unsafe causing the Chevrolet to strike the motorcycle,” Woodard said.
The car ended up in a corn field while the motorcycle was thrown backward.
It’s unknown if either had been headed to or going from the Wharton County Youth Fair that night.
A social media plea Monday was asking for funds to help send the body home to Guatemala.
The direct route to the Crescent fairgrounds remained blocked until almost 1 a.m. Sunday.
