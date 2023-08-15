Two items will top the November state ballot – preserving the right to farm and a potential increase of the state’s homestead exemption.
Texas’ November ballot is set to have 14 state-wide propositions, the most measures since the 2007 election that had 17.
Proposition 1 is a constitutional amendment that requests adding “The people have the right to engage in generally accepted farm, ranch, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices on real property they own or lease,” to the state constitution.
This is a measure that’s won the support of several agriculture groups including the Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Wildlife Association and Texas Landowners Council. One of the measure’s supporters is District 85’s State Rep. Stan Kitzman (R-Pattison) who spoke about the need for such a measure at his first El Campo town hall in July.
“You’ve got people coming in that have been involved in production agriculture their whole lives, been farming the same ground, and as the municipalities move out ... and now they tell the people that they can’t farm on their land anymore,” Kitzman said.
The measure, proposed by Rep. Dewayne Burns, R-Cleburne, and Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, means municipalities need to reach a higher threshold legally to show that regulations on agriculture are necessary to protect public health.
Also before voters this election, as Proposition 4, is another increase to the state’s homestead exemption, raising the deduction from $40,000 to $100,000.
Voters approved an increase from $25,000 to $40,000 just last year. Wharton County voters came out in droves, supporting the 2022 measure in a ratio of almost exactly 10-1, slightly more than the state average that approved the measure 6-1.
Homeowners and legislators have been searching for tax relief and with the new plan clearing the legislature, it’s just one election away. Homes in Wharton County saw an average value increase of about 19 percent after last year and evaluations are even higher now, with each school district in the county showing an increase of between 12-14 percent in their property tax rolls.
The new amendment would decrease the taxable value of homesteads by at most $60,000 and, depending on the tax rate approved by the districts, it could save hundreds in tax liability.
Under the current system, El Campo ISD collects $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value, a $60,000 decrease in a home’s taxable value corresponds to a decrease of $631.62 in property tax owed at the $1.0527 rate.
Wharton homesteads, having the highest tax rate of all the school districts in the county, would see a $765.06 decrease in their property tax owed at WISD’s standing $1.2751 rate.
Finally, before Texas voters are two proposals that stand to have an effect on local voters in the county. Proposition 2 would create a constitutional amendment allowing counties and municipalities to authorize a property tax exemption for local child-care facilities.
Proposition 13 would increase the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 75 to 79, a change that would allow sitting 23rd District Judge Ben Hardin to serve again, provided he defeats challenger John Maher for the bench seat.
