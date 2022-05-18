A Louise woman faces a capital murder charge, accused of killing her 2-year-old son on May 9.
Rebecca Lynn Hart, 21, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office as she came in to make a statement.
“She seemed shocked, shocked and surprised,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Monday, adding, “I was watching (when Hart was arrested) and she seemed shocked and offered no comment.”
Not much more than a baby, Daniel Ecamia died of extensive injury and head trauma, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary report. The autopsy noted signs of repeated abuse.
Hart is now held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
She wasn’t questioned the night someone in her household called 9-1-1 saying little Daniel wasn’t breathing.
Deputies and EMS personnel rushed to the Louise area dwelling, finding CPR in progress. They focused on the unresponsive little boy, only later finding the bruising, a telltale sign that Daniel’s death may not have been an accident.
Child Protective Services took custody of a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy in the home, pending the outcome of the investigation.
“Anytime there’s a child’s death, regardless of how it passes, it’s tough. It’s even worse when you see the severity of the injuries ... We will do what we can to have Daniel get justice,” Srubar said.
Deputies, working with the Texas Rangers and the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office are still gathering information.
“This is definitely not a closed case ... I would urge anyone with information about the case to come forward,” Srubar said, adding he hopes anyone with information will contact the WCSO at 979-543-1373 or West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
“It’s a horrible case,” Srubar said, adding, “It’s a perfect example of if someone knows of abuse, they should always report it.”
Citizen reports coming into the Leader-News indicate that several people had tried to help Daniel, claiming they had made outcries to CPS multiple times in the months before the fatal night. CPS could not be reached for comment by press time.
The boy’s father, 24-year-old Eddie Doc Escamia Jr., was arrested for endangerment of a child with bodily injury on Monday as well. He remains held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond as of press time.
“I would like to take a moment to pay my respects to the innocent young child in this case, for he did not deserve this. Nor did Daniel have a voice to report the horrific abuse,” Srubar said.
No other people are suspects in the boy’s death at this time, according to Srubar.
Three people are currently being held in the Wharton County Jail suspected of killing children – Hart, Elijah Alexander Hogston, who accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter in 2019, and Robert Allen Satterfield, who will soon face trial for the murder of 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. of Angleton as well as his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, in 2018.
Angel Nicole Castro of El Campo also stands accused of killing a child, 19-month-old Roselynn Coates, a little girl she was babysitting in 2021. Castro, however, has been out on bond since Jan. 22, 2021.
