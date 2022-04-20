Many of East Wharton County’s citizens are aware of an organization known as SHARE that operates out of a storefront at 229 W. Milam.
Many others have limited knowledge of this organization. SHARE exists to provide assistance to those in the community who find themselves needing help with some of their daily functions. Perhaps they have suffered losses following a fire or flood, have lost their jobs, are dealing with sickness or disability, are elderly, have limited resources, or are just “down on their luck.” SHARE is there to provide temporary assistance in the form of food, clothing, household items, or financial assistance.
The first organizational meeting to create this faith-based coalition to provide help to those in need was held in 1984. Representatives of local churches formed the first group, and continue to support SHARE to this day.
On June 1, 1985, the Wharton County Interfaith Coalition, Inc. (SHARE) opened its doors next door to the Plaza Theatre on the square in Wharton. It moved to its current location in 1992, after a local entity funded a grant to purchase the building. SHARE is a completely volunteer organization. There are no paid employees, with the exception of cleaning services.
The current board consists of President Carol Koenig (St. John Lutheran); Vice President Sandy Wilkins, (First Presbyterian); Secretary Margie Dornak (First Methodist); Treasurer Edie Rowlands (First Presbyterian); Jan Schroeder (St. Paul Lutheran); Sharie Stelzel (First Baptist); Martha Dean (First Methodist), Beverly Ullman (St. John Lutheran); and Johnny Dornak, (Holy Family).
The Director is Jan Stokes (First Methodist) and Co-director is Nina Klingaman (First Presbyterian). Current volunteers are all of the aforementioned, as well as Diana Johnson, Larry Hollingsworth, Mildred Emshoff, Norma East, Ellen Abbott, Sandy Brehm, Pat Potter, Cora Johnson, Terry Brehm, Mary Smith, Gary Dolejsi, Giaroud Howe, and Editha Sanford. In addition, the young men who are stationed in this area during their term as elders with JCLDS, spend a couple of hours a week volunteering.
SHARE is currently open only on Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers work another morning to prepare the food, clothing and household items to be distributed on Thursdays. Additional distribution hours could be considered if more people volunteered. No matter how much time a volunteer can spend, SHARE can find them jobs. Some volunteers enjoy interacting with the public, and others prefer to stay to themselves. Both are accommodated with tasks to suit their needs.
Items and services available to clients are food, toiletries, clothing, household items, and financial assistance for housing, utilities, prescriptions, and transportation to doctor appointments or job interviews. Clients are encouraged to limit requests for food and clothing to once every three months and financial assistance is limited to a certain amount (currently $75-100) once a year. Household items available (bedding, dishes, cooking utensils, jewelry, interior design items) are determined by donations.
Those who are automatically eligible for SHARE’s services include households receiving food stamps, TANF, Medicaid, SSI, or National Student Lunch Program. Households whose resources are below poverty levels may also be eligible. Families who reside in East Wharton County (Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Hungerford, Glen Flora, Lane City) are eligible to receive food supplied by the food bank through SHARE. Those who live in El Campo and the surrounding area are served by The Blessing Cup in El Campo.
Even with modified access during the COVID pandemic, 2,587 individuals received services from SHARE in 2021, 2,280 of those being food recipients. Included in that total receiving food were 1,062 children 18 and younger, as well as 264 elderly adults aged 64 and above.
Most of the food distributed by SHARE is purchased by SHARE from the food bank in Victoria at a significantly discounted price. That is one of the reasons that SHARE encourages cash donations. It is are able to purchase only what the food bank offers, so it must also purchase items locally at standard prices in order to offer clients a varied selection.
A few local retailers donate varying amounts of food. Most toiletries and household supplies must be donated or purchased. Local schools, churches, and organizations sometimes hold food drives to benefit SHARE.
Donations may be dropped off on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A check can be mailed to SHARE, P.O. Box 101, Wharton, TX 77488. A donation of $25 can purchase over 130 pounds of food from the food bank.
