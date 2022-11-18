County gets deal for asbestos abatement

A Wharton County-owned storage facility in Wharton will soon undergo asbestos abatement at a cost much lower than was anticipated by county officials.
At Monday’s session of commissioners court, the commissioners accepted bids for the project and awarded it to Emanuel Enterprises of Houston for $13,444.
“At that time (of letting bids), we believe … it may cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000, but we weren’t sure,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The county received five bids ranging from $25,025 to $13,444. Additionally, Emanuel Enterprises estimated it would take four days to do the work, which was faster than the other bidders.
The meeting began with a presentation by the El Campo High School FFA’s Ag Issues team, which presented the pros and cons of the rights of farmers to repair their tractors versus having the highly technical and warrantied work done only by certified technicians.
Doing the presentation were Kamryn Till, Mason Woodruff, Lizzie Erwin, Bryan Cisneros, and Grace Amestoy, under the direction of Casey Wilson.
During public comments, former Wharton mayor Domingo Montalvo, who introduced himself as the new Republican Party chair for Wharton County, reported that after reading about the problem of CR 448 being closed, blocking access to Mount Olive Baptist Church last month, he made a few calls and quickly got the problem resolved.
“I’m very close to TxDOT and their office,” he said. “A phone call and an email and I believe 30 minutes later ... and we got the matter resolved in a matter of minutes and opened up that road.”
He said the Rev. Chris Ellis was very happy about having the road reopened.
“So, they were very pleased and appreciate Commissioner (Doug) Mathews’ office cooperation with that,” he said.
In other action, the commissioners:
• Postponed action to create a fall zone for windmills used to generate electricity until they could further study the subject;
• Awarded a bid to BLS Construction of El Campo to serve as manager-at-risk for the repurposing of a 7,200-square-foot building;
• Awarded a bid for construction of a bridge on CR 403 at Willow Creek; and
• Purchased a riding lawn mower for the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.