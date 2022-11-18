County gets deal for asbestos abatement

El Campo High School FFA Ag Issues members give a presentation to the Wharton County Commissioners Court at Monday’s meeting. Pictured from the left are junior Kamryn Till, senior Mason Woodruff, sophomore Lizzie Erwin, sophomore Bryan Cisneros, and junior Grace Amestoy. They were under the direction of Casey Wilson (not pictured). They gave the pros and cons of the rights of farmers to repair their tractors versus having the highly technical and warrantied work done only by certified technicians.

 Photo by Joe Southern

A Wharton County-owned storage facility in Wharton will soon undergo asbestos abatement at a cost much lower than was anticipated by county officials.

At Monday’s session of commissioners court, the commissioners accepted bids for the project and awarded it to Emanuel Enterprises of Houston for $13,444.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.