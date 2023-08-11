The former Hawaiian state senator who narrowly escaped the raging Maui wildfire is an El Campo High School graduate.

Rosyln Hester Baker, aka Roz Baker, collected her diploma from El Campo in 1964 while her father Lanier Hester still served as the district’s business manager.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.